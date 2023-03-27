Expand / Collapse search

NBA rescinds Luka Doncic's 16th technical, eligible to play against Pacers

By
Published 
Dallas Mavericks
FOX 4
article

DALLAS, TEXAS - MARCH 24: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks gestures during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at American Airlines Center on March 24, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that,

Expand

The NBA has rescinded Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic's 16th technical foul of the season, making him eligible to play Monday night against the Pacers.

Under NBA rules, any player who receives 16 technical fouls in a regular season is suspended for 1 game.

READ MORE: Luka Doncic fined $35K for 'unprofessional gesture' at ref

Doncic received a tech during Sunday afternoon's frustrating loss to the Charlotte Hornets.

Related

Mavericks suffer another costly loss to the Hornets
article

Mavericks suffer another costly loss to the Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets overcame a 40-point outing from Luka Doncic to defeat Dallas 110-104, their second win over the Mavericks in three days and another costly blow to Dallas' playoff hopes.

Every game is critical for the Mavericks at this point.

They currently sit in 11th place in the West, one spot out of the play-in game.

MORE MAVERICKS NEWS HERE

The Mavericks have lost four straight games.

They take on the Pacers in Indiana tonight at 6 p.m.