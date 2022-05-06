NBA Playoffs: Series shifts to Dallas with Mavs down 2-0

The Dallas Mavericks could be in deep trouble if they do not win their playoff game at home Friday night.

Dallas lost the first two games of the second round series in Phoenix.

The Suns wiped out the Mavs' first-half lead in Game 2 and won in a blowout.

RELATED: Game 2: Suns blow past Mavs 129-109

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MAY 04: Reggie Bullock #25 of the Dallas Mavericks attempts a half-court shot past Jae Crowder #99 of the Phoenix Suns during the first half of Game Two of the Western Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs at Footprint Center on May Expand

Dallas will try to regain the momentum now that the teams are playing in Texas.

"I mean, the mood is fine. I think a lot of players, first time in this situation. Uh, we believe man. We've got this. They got to win four. So, it's not over yet. We're going to go back home. Our crowd is amazing. So, we're going to believe until the end," said Mavericks guard Luka Doncic.

Tip-off for Game 3 is at 8:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Game 4 is also in Dallas on Sunday afternoon.