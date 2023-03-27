N.I.T. Final Four: UNT to play Wisconsin in Las Vegas

article

The UNT men’s basketball team will get at least another chance to play in the national spotlight.

The Mean Green will take on Wisconsin Tuesday night in the Final Four of the National Invitational Tournament.

A win in Las Vegas would be the 30th of the season for North Texas.

MORE: College Sports News

Related article

UNT is the third Conference USA school to make a deep post-season run.

Conference rival Alabama-Birmingham is also in the NIT Final Four.

And Florida Atlanta is set to play in its first-ever Final Four on Saturday.