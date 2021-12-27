More Dallas Stars games postponed due to COVID-19

article

The Dallas Stars’ next two hockey games against the Colorado Avalanche have been postponed because of COVID-19 related issues.

The Stars currently have eight players and two other staff members currently on the COVID-19 protocol list.

The team said its game Wednesday in Colorado and Friday night's traditional New Year's Eve game at the American Airlines Center will be rescheduled for a later date.

The NHL also said the game between Chicago and Winnipeg on Wednesday has been postponed for the same reason.

Last week, the league postponed all games involving Canadian-based teams, including the game between the Stars and Winnipeg, because of the highly contagious omicron variant.

RELATED: Dallas Stars game vs. Winnipeg scheduled for Wednesday postponed

Advertisement

There’s no word yet on a make-up date for the affected games.