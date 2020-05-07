MLS gives teams the okay to return to the practice field

article

One major sports league is giving teams the okay to resume very limited practices. But the first priority is keeping everyone healthy.

Major League Soccer gave the okay for teams to practice under strict guidelines that include wearing masks and no more than seven players on the field.

FC Dallas is not yet starting workouts on outdoor fields. Players are instead working out at their homes while some meetings among players and coaches are being held via Zoom.

“We want to kind of learn about the situation with other MLS Clubs trying this week. From trial and error, we can learn more. We’re going to create our own protocol at the end of this week and hopefully start individual training at the facility at the start of next week. No exact date but we’re getting close to it,” said Head Coach Luchi Gonzales.

MLS said the earliest the season could start is June 8.