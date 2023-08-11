Expand / Collapse search
Mavs to take on Victor Wembanyama, Spurs in season opener, report says

Dallas Mavericks
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 12: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs poses for a portrait during the 2023 NBA rookie photo shoot at UNLV on July 12, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks are reportedly set to open the season against rookie superstar Victor Wembanyama. 

NBA writer Marc Stein reports the Mavs’ first game of the year will be on Oct. 25 against the Spurs in San Antonio.

The Athletic reports the team will play on Christmas Day for the fourth year in a row.

That matchup will be against the Phoenix Suns in Arizona.

The full NBA schedule is set to come out next week.