Mavs guard Luka Doncic returns after missing 7 games with ankle injury

The Mavericks expect young superstar Luka Doncic to return to the court Wednesday night.

Doncic has missed the past seven games with a right ankle injury he suffered in practice. It’s the second time he’s injured that ankle this season.

Dallas went 3-4 in his absence.

He said dealing with the injury and not being able to play has been frustrating.

“It’s always tough not to play the sport you love. You love being out there with your teammates. You know it’s been tough for me,” he said.

Getting back on the court is also tough.

“It’s tough, especially the first couple games you think about it. You don’t want to go through it again, twist the ankle again. But you know, I try not to think about it,” Doncic said.

The Mavericks also added former Charlotte forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist to the roster. He’ll be available Wednesday night when the team plays Sacramento at the American Airlines Center.