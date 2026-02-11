Mavs' Cooper Flagg to miss NBA All-Star festivities with foot sprain
DALLAS - Cooper Flagg's debut in the NBA's All-Star Weekend will have to wait until next year.
What we know:
Flagg suffered a left midfoot sprain during the Mavericks' road loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, an MRI revealed following the game.
The team said Flagg will miss both Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers, as well as Friday's Rising Stars Game during NBA All-Star Weekend.
The loss to Phoenix was the team's eighth in a row, dropping the Mavericks' record this season to 19-34.
ESPN reports that Flagg should be able to return to play immediately after the All-Star Break. The Mavs' first game after the All-Star Game is Feb. 20 on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Source: Information in this story came from Dallas Mavericks PR and an ESPN report.