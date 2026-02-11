Mavs' Cooper Flagg to miss NBA All-Star festivities with foot sprain

article

The Brief Mavs rookie sensation Cooper Flagg will miss the Rising Stars game during NBA All-Star Weekend after suffering a left midfoot sprain. Flagg injured his foot during the team's road loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night. The Mavericks have lost eight games in a row and sit at 19-34 on the season.



Cooper Flagg's debut in the NBA's All-Star Weekend will have to wait until next year.

Flagg suffered a left midfoot sprain during the Mavericks' road loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, an MRI revealed following the game.

The team said Flagg will miss both Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers, as well as Friday's Rising Stars Game during NBA All-Star Weekend.

The loss to Phoenix was the team's eighth in a row, dropping the Mavericks' record this season to 19-34.

ESPN reports that Flagg should be able to return to play immediately after the All-Star Break. The Mavs' first game after the All-Star Game is Feb. 20 on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves.