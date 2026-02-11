Expand / Collapse search

Mavs' Cooper Flagg to miss NBA All-Star festivities with foot sprain

Published  February 11, 2026 9:44pm CST
PHOENIX, AZ - FEBRUARY 10: Cooper Flagg #32 of the Dallas Mavericks looks on during the game against the Phoenix Suns on February 10, 2026 at PHX Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and

The Brief

    • Mavs rookie sensation Cooper Flagg will miss the Rising Stars game during NBA All-Star Weekend after suffering a left midfoot sprain.
    • Flagg injured his foot during the team's road loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night.
    • The Mavericks have lost eight games in a row and sit at 19-34 on the season.

DALLAS - Cooper Flagg's debut in the NBA's All-Star Weekend will have to wait until next year.

What we know:

Flagg suffered a left midfoot sprain during the Mavericks' road loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, an MRI revealed following the game.

The team said Flagg will miss both Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers, as well as Friday's Rising Stars Game during NBA All-Star Weekend.

The loss to Phoenix was the team's eighth in a row, dropping the Mavericks' record this season to 19-34.

ESPN reports that Flagg should be able to return to play immediately after the All-Star Break. The Mavs' first game after the All-Star Game is Feb. 20 on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Source: Information in this story came from Dallas Mavericks PR and an ESPN report.

