Mavericks return to action following All-Star break

With the playoffs in sight, the Dallas Mavericks return to action for the final leg of the NBA season.

Friday night’s game will be the first for the team following the All-Star break.

At the moment, the Mavs are in a position to make the postseason for the first time since 2016.

But Coach Rick Carlisle said the “big picture” is the development of young stars like Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis.

The two are both healthy, something that hasn’t happened often this year.

“I’ve got to be patient. We’ve got to try and nudge it along. But nothing happens overnight when you’re talking about an endeavor like trying to get a young team acclimated to what playoff basketball is all about,” Coach Carlisle said.

The team is in Orlando Friday for a road matchup against the Magic.