Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Navarro County, Henderson County, Anderson County, Anderson County
11
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 12:11 AM CDT until FRI 3:00 AM CDT, Bosque County, Hill County
River Flood Warning
from THU 8:46 PM CDT until FRI 3:40 PM CDT, Dallas County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:13 AM CDT, Dallas County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:04 AM CDT, Dallas County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 11:30 PM CDT until FRI 2:30 AM CDT, Parker County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Ellis County
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:55 PM CDT until SAT 6:40 PM CDT, Hunt County, Rockwall County
River Flood Warning
from THU 7:47 PM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Hunt County
River Flood Warning
from THU 8:46 PM CDT until FRI 1:33 PM CDT, Collin County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Denton County
River Flood Warning
until MON 10:20 AM CDT, Red River County

Luka Dončić wins Western Conference Finals MVP Award

By
Published  May 30, 2024 10:16pm CDT
Dallas Mavericks
FOX 4
article

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - MAY 30: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks celebrates with teammates after a 124-103 victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game Five of the Western Conference Finals at Target Center on May 30, 2024 in Minneapoli

Expand

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Dončić was named the Western Conference Finals MVP after leading the Mavs to a 4-1 series win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Dončić was given the Magic Johnson trophy on Thursday night after masterclass in Game 5. 

Luka come out hot, scoring 20 points in the first quarter. He finished with a 36-point double-double.

Dončić averaged 32.4 points per game, 9.6 rebounds per game and 8.2 assists per game during the series.

Minnesota fans booed the 25-year-old Slovenian as he received the trophy.

"This trophy's the whole team man, it's not me," Dončić said shortly after he received the award.

Related

Dallas Mavericks advance to NBA Finals
article

Dallas Mavericks advance to NBA Finals

The Dallas Mavericks are headed back to the NBA Finals after superstar performances from Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

Dončić will play in his first finals.

Game 1 of the finals between the Mavericks and the Boston Celtics will be Thursday, June 6.

NBA Finals Schedule

Game 1

When: Thursday, June 6
Where: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts
Time: 7:30 p.m. 
TV Network: ABC

Game 2

When: Sunday, June 9
Where: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts
Time: 7:00 p.m. 
TV Network: ABC

Game 3

When: Wednesday, June 12
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
Time: 7:30 p.m. 
TV Network: ABC

Game 4

When: Friday, June 14
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
Time: 7:30 p.m. 
TV Network: ABC

Game 5 (If Necessary)

When: Monday, June 17
Where: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts
Time: 7:30 p.m. 
TV Network: ABC

Game 6 (If Necessary)

When: Thursday, June 20
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
Time: 7:30 p.m. 
TV Network: ABC

Game 7 (If Necessary)

When: Sunday, June 23
Where: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts
Time: 7:00 p.m. 
TV Network: ABC