Luka Doncic to return to Mavericks lineup Thursday night vs San Antonio

Mavericks star Luka Donic will play for the first time in nearly two weeks Thursday night.

Head coach Rick Carlisle told The Ticket (1310 AM) on Thursday that Doncic will return to the court against the Spurs after suffering a sprained right ankle on Dec. 14.

Doncic was injured when he stepped on the foot of a Miami Heat player. He has missed the past four games as he recovered. Dallas went 2-2 in the games Doncic had to sit out.

There were hints earlier in the week that Doncic’s return was nearing. He fully participated in Tuesday’s practice.

Doncic won Rookie of the Year last season and had been having a terrific sophomore campaign until his injury. He’s averaging 29 points per game this season.

The Mavericks are in fifth place in the NBA’s Western Conference and host San Antonio at the American Airlines Center at 7 p.m. on Thursday.