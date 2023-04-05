Luka Doncic says he'll keep playing as long as Mavs have shot at playoffs

article

The Dallas Mavericks start their final home stand of the regular season Wednesday night, needing to climb back into a postseason spot.

Dallas has lost seven of its last eight games.

The best-case scenario for the Mavs is likely a spot in the NBA’s Play-In Tournament.

But some experts have suggested letting All-Stars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving sit out during the final three games to improve the team’s odds for a high draft pick.

Doncic doesn’t like that idea. He said he wants to play if there’s a shot at the playoffs.

'When there's still a chance I'm going to play. So, that's not going to happen yet. I mean there's little chance, we all know that but like I said as long as there's a chance, I'll play. I mean it's disappointing obviously. Being in the conference finals last year to barely, I mean trying to get into the Play-In, it's a very disappointing season, I think," he said.

The Mavericks host Sacramento Wednesday night and wrap up the season on Sunday.

They must finish one game above Oklahoma City in the standings to climb into the Play-In Tournament.