Luka Doncic named as finalist for NBA Most Improved Player

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic has been named as a finalist for the NBA Most Improved Player Award.

After winning the NBA Rookie of the Year Award last season, Doncic has been even better during his second season in the NBA.

He's averaging close to a triple-double so far this season: 29 points per game 9.4 rebounds per game, and 8.8 assists per game.

Miami's Bam Adebayo and New Orleans Pelican Brandon Ingram were the other finalists for the award.