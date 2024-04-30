Is any relationship official until it is Instagram official nowadays?

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel appeared to officially reveal his relationship with model Josie Canseco on the social media platform on Monday. He posted a black and white photo on his Instagram Stories showing the two getting real close.

CLEVELAND, OHIO - APRIL 12: Former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel looks on after the Cleveland Cavaliers 129-120 win over the Indiana Pacers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on April 12, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

The two had been at Stagecoach together – the country music festival headlined by Morgan Wallen.

It is unclear when the two started dating. Manziel and Canseco started the dating rumors earlier this month when they were spotted on a plane together, according to TMZ Sports. Canseco posted a photo of her new kicks which were thrust upon the ex-NFL player’s legs.

Canseco, the daughter of MLB bash bro Jose Canseco, had dated rapper Mike Stud, Brody Jenner and Logan Paul in the past. Manziel has had relationships with Bre Tiesi and Kenzie Werner.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 22: Josie Canseco attends Armani Beauty Celebrates the Launch of Prisma Glass Lip Gloss on March 22, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Armani Beauty ) Expand

Recently, Manziel went to bat for Reggie Bush in hopes the former USC star running back would receive his Heisman Trophy back. The crusade was eventually won as the Heisman Trust gave the statue back to the college football great last week.

"Thank you to the @HeismanTrophy for doing what’s right and welcoming a storied member of our history back into the fold," Manziel wrote on X. "There were many voices throughout this process that stood on the table for Reggie simply because of the kind of human being he is. I look forward to being on that stage with you this December @ReggieBush you deserve it."

This article first appeared on FOXNews.com. READ MORE: https://www.foxnews.com/sports/johnny-manziel-josie-canseco-appear-make-relationship-official-social-media