Jerry West: From LeBron James to Michael Jordan, tributes pour in for late NBA legend

The world of sports was in mourning after the Los Angeles Clippers announced the iconic Jerry West passed away at the age of 86.

SUGGESTED: NBA icon Jerry West dead at 86

The Clippers said he died peacefully in his sleep with his wife, Karen, by his side.

West’s career spanned six decades, mostly as a player and executive with the Los Angeles Lakers.

West was often called "The Logo," as his silhouette inspired the league’s logo that continues to be used today. He was also known as "Mr. Clutch."

"Jerry West was a basketball genius and a defining figure in our league for more than 60 years. He distinguished himself not only as an NBA champion and an All-Star in all 14 of his playing seasons, but also as a consummate competitor who embraced the biggest moments. He was the league’s first Finals MVP and made rising to the occasion his signature quality, earning him the nickname ‘Mr.Clutch,’" NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in part in a released statement.

As an executive for the Lakers, Clippers, Warriors and Grizzlies, he stayed humble and true to his West Virginia roots. His contributions touched hundreds of athletes and as they learned of his passing, they took to social media to honor the icon.

See the heartfelt social media tributes below.

Los Angeles Clippers: ‘United Under One Logo’

"Today, the world lost an icon and a national treasure, as beloved in the hollows of West Virginia as he was in the hills of Los Angeles and all points in between. The Clippers have lost a mentor, a confidant, and a friend. We are simultaneously devastated and honored we have witnessed the last chapter of Jerry West’s legendary career. To the end, he was a fierce competitor, a giving teammate, and a lot of fun. His passion for the game was without parallel. His wisdom, his generosity and his humor are forever sewn into the fabric of the franchise. He gave his heart to everything and everyone he touched. Our deepest condolences go out to the West family and the entire basketball community, united under one Logo," the Clippers said in a statement."

Los Angeles Lakers

Los Angeles Dodgers

Los Angeles Rams

West Virginia University

Golden State Warriors

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver

Steve Ballmer

Michael Jordan

LeBron James

Paul George

Oscar Robertson

Julius Erving

Byron Scott

Pau Gasol

Dwyane Wade

Quentin Richardson

Lou Williams

Nico Batum

Alex Rodriguez

Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

USA Basketball

Bones Hyland

Nick Van Exel

Kendrick Perkins