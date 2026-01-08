Jerry Jones laments lost Cowboys season in year-end press conference

The Brief The Dallas Cowboys held their season-ending press conference on Wednesday. Owner/GM Jerry Jones expressed disappointment with this season's results, but hope for the future under head coach Brian Schottenheimer. Jones also spoke about replacing defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, who was fired after one season.



Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reflected on another lost season in the team's year-ending press conference yesterday.

The Super Bowl drought hits 30 years

The Cowboys finished the 2025 season 7-9-1, their second consecutive losing season and 30th season in a row without a Super Bowl appearance.

"I am disappointed that we aren't in the playoffs, and we aren't in good shape to be in the playoffs," Jones said of the team's record. "That is a disappointment."

Jones reiterated that winning is his #1 desire, stating he wants to retire as the owner with the most Super Bowl titles ever.

"Jerry wants more, to talk in the third person," Jones said of his desire to bring another Super Bowl to Dallas. "I want fans to know how important this is to me. I want our fans to know I lay awake at night, looking for an edge."

Reasons for Cowboys optimism

Despite the underwhelming results, Jones pointed to Brian Schottenheimer and Dak Prescott as reasons fans can be optimistic the lengthy Super Bowl drought might end sometime soon.

"I think you could say he's experienced things that, in my mind, will make him better qualified to be the head coach when we hired him last year," Jones said of Brian Schottenheimer's first year as a head coach.

On Dak Prescott, he was even more positive.

"I think I saw Dak at the best we've ever seen him this year."

New defensive coordinator needed

The Cowboys fired defensive coordinator, Matt Eberflus, on Tuesday.

Dallas' defense gave up a franchise-worst 511 points this season while only forcing 12 takeaways in 17 games.

Their next DC will be the fourth different defensive coordinator in four seasons.

The last five defensive coordinators that Dallas has hired have all had previous head coaching experience, but Jerry says that is not a must now.

"That philosophy has not worked several times around here," Jones said. "I'll assure you that the way we have done it in the past, that alone will cause me not to do it that way now."

Final thoughts

The Cowboys will keep Tyler Smith at left guard after he finished the season playing left tackle.

Jones is open to trading one of the team's two first round NFL Draft picks this spring.

When asked if he will sign George Pickens to a long-term contract, Jones would not commit, but said it would have been financially out of the question if he had not traded away Micah Parsons.