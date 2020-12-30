Jerry Jones: Dallas Cowboys can still win the NFC East

article

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones remains a believer in his team.

After three straight wins, he said the team is poised to win the NFC East and move on in the NFL playoffs.

If that happens, it would be with a 7-9 record.

On his radio show, Jones did not apologize for a team with a losing recording going to the playoffs.

"That’s part of it. Somebody’s got to win those games and boy I’ll take any way you can give it. And if somebody has to do the heavy lifting for you right there at the end, then that’s why we’ve got it set up the way we’ve got it set up," he said.

The Cowboys face the New York Giants in their final regular-season game Sunday afternoon at noon on FOX 4.

If they win, they’ll still need the Washington Football Team to either tie or lose to Philadelphia.