Jerry Jones on fans blaming him for Cowboys' struggles: 'That's very fair'

The Dallas Cowboys have suffered two straight home losses and the fan base is panicking. In a radio interview on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones says he understands if you point the finger at him.

"That's very fair. That's very fair," Jones said when asked about the number of fans who blame him for the Cowboys' struggles. "How could you think otherwise if we are basically, whether it be who is out there coaching, whether it be who is out there playing, whether it be the stadium you're walking into, whatever it is, that's the way it is."

Jones did offer a retort to fans, saying he's not alone.

"Do I have a huge amount of influence in making those decisions? When they've done their homework they are very influential inputs to me and we've got a lot of people with the Dallas Cowboys that have done their input," he said.

Jones also pointed to the Cowboys success in recent regular seasons.

The Cowboys' owner called the current rough stretch, which included a blowout loss to the Saints and an uninspiring effort against the Ravens, a "soft spot."

"We've got to get out of it," Jones said. "What we didn't fix against the Ravens will ultimately get fixed."

Jerry said he likes the team's personnel and likes how they are going about fixing it, but does say there are "glaring areas" where the team needs to improve.

The Cowboys will take on the Giants on Sunday night.

Viewers in the Dallas-Fort Worth area will be able to watch the game on FOX 4.