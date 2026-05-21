Former Mavs Coach Jason Kidd writes goodbye letter to Dallas

The Brief Former head coach Jason Kidd released a letter thanking players and fans after mutually parting ways with the Mavericks following the 26-56 season. The move comes less than a year into Kidd’s contract extension and following the hiring of new team president Masai Ujiri. The Mavericks have officially launched a comprehensive search to find a new head coach to lead the team next season.



Former Dallas Mavericks Coach Jason Kidd is sharing his thoughts for the first time since parting ways with the team.

In a letter posted on social media, he thanked the players, the fans, and the entire city of Dallas.

Jason Kidd's Goodbye Letter

DALLAS, TEXAS - DECEMBER 23: Head coach Jason Kidd of the Dallas Mavericks looks on during the first half against the Denver Nuggets at American Airlines Center on December 23, 2025 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agre Expand

What they're saying:

"The last five years in Dallas have meant more to my family and me than I can fully put into words," Kidd said in his letter.

He went on to thank the Mavericks organization and everyone who works with the team, saying it’s been an honor to work alongside so many incredible people.

He thanked the players and said he’s proud of "what we built."

He also thanked fans for embracing and supporting him and the team with so much passion.

"Your energy, loyalty, and love for the Mavericks make Dallas one of the truly special places in sports," he wrote.

Kidd said he’s leaving with nothing but "gratitude and respect for the everyone who was part of this journey."

What's next:

The Mavericks have already started a comprehensive search for a new head coach.

Kidd has not yet announced his future plans.

Jason Kidd and the Mavericks

The backstory:

Kidd had been head coach of the Mavs since June 28, 2021, taking over for former coach Rick Carlisle.

He compiled 205 wins and 205 losses in the regular season with the team. The Mavericks went 26-56 during the 2025-2026 season.

Kidd guided the team to the 2022 Western Conference Finals in his first season, where they fell to the Golden State Warriors in five games.

In 2024, he took the team a step further, reaching the NBA Finals for the first time since 2011. The Mavs lost that series to the Boston Celtics in five games.

As a player, Kidd played for the Mavericks in two separate stints, and was a key piece of the 2011 Mavs team that won the first championship in franchise history.

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The Mavericks announced on Tuesday that they had mutually agreed to part ways with Kidd.

He was less than a year into a multi-year contract extension and reportedly still had more than $40 million left on that contract.

However, the team recently signed Masi Ujiri as its new president and Kidd’s extension was inked under former general manager Nicco Harrison, who was fired in November.

Ujiri was non-committal on Kidd's future when asked during his introductory press conference earlier this month.