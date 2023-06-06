Texas Rangers ace Jacob deGrom will undergo Tommy John surgery

article

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jacob deGrom will miss the rest of the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, according to new report.

Rangers general manager Chris Young says that the ace is getting the surgery to repair a tear in his ulnar collateral ligament.

DeGrom will miss at least 12 months recovering from the surgery.

On Monday, the team moved their Opening Day starter from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day injured list to add Spencer Howard to the roster.

DeGrom has made six starts this season, going 2-0 with a 2.67 ERA.

In his final outing of the season he went 3.2 innings against the New York Yankees on April 28.

He hasn't pitched more than 100 innings in a season since 2019.

Despite his lengthy injury history the Rangers signed deGrom to a 5-year, $185 million deal in the offseason.

The Rangers have thrived early this season despite deGrom missing time due to injury.

Texas sits in first place in the AL West and has scored more runs than any team in the MLB.

The starting rotation has held up in deGrom's absence, led by fellow free agent signee Nathan Eovaldi who is 8-2 on the season.

The Rangers take on the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night in Arlington.