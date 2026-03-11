IndyCar Arlington Grand Prix races into North Texas this weekend

article

The Brief On March 15, drivers in the IndyCar Arlington Grand Prix will race through the streets of the North Texas suburb. The course will feature 14 turns near AT&T Stadium and Globe Life Field. The race will have a fully operational medical facility inside the track for racers and fans alike.



The IndyCar Arlington Grand Prix will race into North Texas this weekend, and some of our FOX 4 reporters got to preview the course and the makeshift medical center built for the race.

When is the race?

The IndyCar Arlington Grand Prix begins at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 15. The broadcast will be on FOX.

The race will feature 70 laps covering 19.1 miles around the AT&T Stadium and Globe Life Field on the streets of Arlington.

A makeshift hospital on the track

A fully operational medical center will be located behind the grandstands during Sunday's race. In addition, Arlington Fire and AMR units will be placed at each of the circuit's 14 turns.

The GMR Infield Care Center is a self-contained emergency department built from shipping containers. It's stocked with crash carts, medications, and mobile x-ray equipment.

Martha Headrick, a registered nurse for Global Medical Response, has specialized in professional motorsports for nearly 30 years. She says the makeshift hospital is where the most critical cases would land.

"We'll have two doctors, six nurses, and we'll be able to do any trauma, advanced procedures… airway, chest tubes," Headrick told FOX 4's Casey Stegall. "It would be for anything critical care, any trauma, obviously from the track."

"The time that's important for any trauma – of course, we want to make sure we identify what kind of trauma it is, stabilize that whatever the problem actually is, and then move them out," Headrick continued.

But it's not just racers that Headrick could be caring for. The GMR team will assist patrons as well. "We’ll be looking at legs, wrists, ankles.. a lot of people tripping."

FOX 4's Steven Dial previews the circuit

Racers will be going 200 mph through the streets of Arlington, but FOX 4's Steven Dial went decidedly slower when previewing the circuit with IndyCar Arlington Grand Prix President Bill Miller on Wednesday.

Dial rode along the course during Wednesday's Arrow McLaren Fan Fest in Arlington, which featured appearances from McLaren drivers Pato O'Ward, Nolan Siegel and Christian Lundgaard.