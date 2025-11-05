How will the FIFA World Cup 26 Final Draw work?

The Brief The final draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will determine all group match-ups, is scheduled for December 5th. The 2026 tournament will feature more teams and groups than ever before, with 48 teams being drawn into 12 groups of four. North Texas will host matches from three different groups (F, J, and L) and a crucial semi-final game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.



The final draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup is just one month away. And this year’s tournament will include more teams than ever.

World Cup Pots Explained

Figuring out World Cup opponents is like going on a blind date with FIFA being the ultimate matchmaker. Think of the first four FIFA pots as a dating app.

Pot 1 is the top pot. These are the VIP teams, the best of the best. It includes the host nations (USA, Canada, and Mexico), plus the nine highest-ranked teams.

Pots 2, 3 and 4 include the rest of the teams listed from highest ranking to lowest to fill the pots up evenly.

World Cup Groups Explained

Now we make the 12 groups when drawing from the four pots.

A huge rule is no awkward family reunions. FIFA keeps teams from the same continent apart in the group stage, except for Europe.

Europe has so many teams that they get a pass and can have two per group.

Featured article

The Final Draw

Dec. 5 is an important day because that’s when we will know the full bracket for next year’s World Cup and, more importantly, who will play in Arlington.

Will we get matched up with Ronaldo? Messi? Or maybe a younger player from Spain – Lamine Yamal?

During the draw, one team is picked from each pot to form a group of four. With 48 teams, there will be 12 groups of four teams each – A through L.

North Texas Matches

So, what groups are playing at AT&T Stadium in Arlington?

North Texas will host two games in Group F, two games in Group J, and one game in Group L. Our area was also picked for a semi-final game.

We should know after the final draw airs on Dec. 5 on FOX 4 whether a team like USA or Mexico will play locally.