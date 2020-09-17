Highland Park cancels scrimmage after multiple players test positive for COVID-19

A football scrimmage between the Highland Park Scots and Euless Trinity Trojans has been called off due to coronavirus.

A Highland Park ISD spokesman said “a number of our varsity players” tested positive for COVID-19.

After seeking advice from Dallas County Health and Human Services, the two districts determined the game was too dangerous for students and staff involved. It was supposed to be played on Thursday evening.

Both districts have pledged to play their seasons according to safety guidance from the UIL.