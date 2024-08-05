High school football practices begin in a week of triple-digit heat

North Texas high school football teams are returning to the gridiron as the summer heat ramps up.

But there are rules coaches must follow to help keep their student-athletes safe.

The first five days of practice are solely for acclimating players to the weather and getting them back into a workout routine.

The first two days are no-contact practices, and players must not wear pads. The practice itself has a three-hour cap and must have up to an hour-hour break.

The next two days are similar, with only one practice allowed per day. There’s still no contact, but some pads are allowed.

Contact is finally allowed on the fifth day.

North Crowley High School in Fort Worth tried to beat the heat by practicing before the sun came up Monday morning.

"It gives us the opportunity and parents the opportunity to feel good about their kids waking up early to go to practice when it's a lot cooler versus 3 o'clock in the afternoon when it's the hottest part of the day. Our number one concern is our kid’s safety. We're going to make sure we're doing everything in our power to keep them safe," said North Crowley Coach Ray Gates.

Meanwhile, the players at North Dallas High School are practicing on new turf.

It’s part of Dallas ISD’s $53 million bond project, which includes a state-of-the-art athletic wing.

The athletic trainer set up a cooling area for the players, and he makes sure they stay hydrated.