Hailey van Lith to transfer to TCU, report says

The TCU Horned Frogs are adding one of the biggest names in women's college basketball.

Former LSU Tiger Hailey van Lith will transfer to TCU, according to The Athletic.

ALBANY, NEW YORK - APRIL 01: Hailey Van Lith #11 of the LSU Tigers takes the ball out during the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA Womens Basketball Tournament at MVP Arena on April 01, 2024 in Albany, New York.

Van Lith had a break-out season with Louisville in 2022, leading the team to the Elite Eight and averaging 19.7 points per game.

She transferred to LSU, where she took a step back in her one season with with Kim Mulkey's Tigers, averaging just 11.6 points per game.

The Horned Frogs are building a potential tournament team.

In addition to Van Lith, Miami transfer Haley Cavinder has joined the squad which is already bringing back Sedona Prince, one of the best bigs in college basketball.

TCU went 21-12 in 2023-2024, but struggled in conference play. The Horned Frogs went 6-12 against Big 12 opponents.

With the new additions, the team is eyeing a return to the NCAA Tournament.

TCU hasn't been in the NCAA tournament since 2009-2010.