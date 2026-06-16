George Pickens attends Dallas Cowboys minicamp

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The Brief Wide receiver George Pickens attended the Cowboys' first day of mandatory minicamp, avoiding fines after skipping previous voluntary workouts. After the Cowboys declined to negotiate a long-term contract following his career-best 2025 season, Pickens signed a one-year, $27.3 million franchise tag. Pickens stated he has no plans for a contract holdout, confirms he will report to training camp, and is focusing entirely on winning a Super Bowl.



The Cowboys held their first day of mandatory minicamp at The Star in Frisco, and wide receiver George Pickens was there.

He shared his first public comments about not getting a long-term deal from Jerry Jones.

George Pickens at Mini Camp

The backstory:

Dallas put a franchise tag on Pickens back in April rather than offering him a deal.

On the night before the NFL Draft, Stephen Jones announced that Dallas would not negotiate a new long-term contract despite Pickens’ career season in 2025, finishing third in the NFL in receiving yards.

Many people expected a trade, but Dallas did not move him.

Pickens signed the franchise tag and now stands to make $27.3 million on the one-year tag.

What's new:

Although Pickens skipped all of the team’s voluntary workouts, he reported for the team’s first mandatory offseason workout on Tuesday. That means he’ll avoid fines.

What they're saying:

Pickens doesn’t seem interested in Micah Parsons’-style contract fight drama.

After practice, he fielded every question about not getting a long-term contract, including about his conversations with Jones and why he didn’t show up for offseason workouts.

"I was just listening to my agent, so whatever he was saying – go, don’t go – that’s all I was doing," he said. "It’s all up to them. So like, when they present the franchise tag, that’s them telling you guys how many years or how long they want me to be here. Like I said, I’m just here to make the best decision for the team and myself."

Pickens said he never asked Jones why he decided on the franchise tag over a contract. He believes that’s his decision.

"Personally, what’s important to me is like winning. Like I said from the beginning, I always wanna bring a Super Bowl to a group of guys that’s never had that feeling. So that’s really the most important part. Everything else is what they control," he said.

What's next:

Pickens is heading into his fifth NFL season but is still just 25 years old. He said when training camp starts, he’ll be there.

The Cowboys could tag him again next year. That would cost $33.6 million.