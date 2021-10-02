Garibay late FG lifts Texas Tech past West Virginia 23-20

article

Jonathan Garibay's 32-yard field goal with 18 seconds left lifted Texas Tech to a 23-20 victory over West Virginia on Saturday.

Garibay had three field goals in all and SaRodorick Thompson had two short touchdown runs for Texas Tech (4-1, 1-1 Big 12), which bounced back from a 70-35 loss at Texas.

Despite missing two key offensive playmakers, the Red Raiders beat the Mountaineers (2-3, 0-2 Big 12) for the third straight time, all when using a backup quarterback.

Henry Colombi staked Texas Tech to a 17-0 lead and, after watching West Virginia come back twice to tie it, led the Red Raiders on the decisive 70-yard drive.

Colombi threw 42 yards to Kaylon Geiger to put Texas Tech at the West Virginia 38. Thompson then ran 16 and 13 yards on the next two plays to put the Red Raiders in range for the winning field goal.

West Virginia wasn't able to get past midfield on its final drive.

Texas Tech didn't need Erik Ezukanma to move the ball. The Big 12's leading receiver did not play after getting hurt against Texas last week. But the Red Raiders just didn't go down the field in their customary huge chunks, either. Texas Tech also was without leading rusher Tahj Brooks, who missed his second straight game with a leg injury.

West Virginia outgained Texas Tech 424 yards to 346 after the Mountaineers were limited to 109 yards in the first half in their final home game for nearly a month.

After the Mountaineers managed just a field goal after halftime in each of its three previous games against Power Five opponents, coach Neal Brown stressed all week that his offense needed more explosive plays.

It took some time, though.

After getting shut out in the first half, West Virginia scored on its first three second-half possessions. Jarret Doege broke a streak of eight quarters without a touchdown pass when he found Isaiah Esdale in the end zone from 14 yards out late in the third quarter to tie the score at 17.

THE TAKEAWAY

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders entered the game with a national-best nine offensive plays of at least 50 yards and 12 plays of 40 yards or more. With Colombi getting his first start of the season in place of the injured Tyler Shough, Texas Tech was much more methodical, needing eight plays or more on four of its five scoring drives.

West Virginia: The Mountaineers have yet to play a complete game on offense against a major opponent this season, now have a two-game losing streak and have their next two games on the road.

UP NEXT

Texas Tech hosts TCU next Saturday.

West Virginia plays at No. 21 Baylor next Saturday.