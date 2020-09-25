Games cancelled after COVID-19 outbreak on Hebron H.S. volleyball team

A North Texas high school has been forced to shut down all volleyball activities for two weeks after more than a dozen players were either exposed to or tested positive for COVID-19.

Lewisville ISD said 15 players at Hebron High School in Carrollton are impacted either through lab-confirmed cases or contact tracing.

Officials said that number may change as the situation evolves.

Friday night’s non-district meeting with Allen has been canceled along with all other matches through October 9.