FIFA World Cup 2026 Ticket Sales Underway: Here's What You Need to Know

The Brief The 2026 FIFA World Cup tickets will be sold in four distinct phases, starting with a Visa pre-sale draw. The first ticket phase is a lottery system that requires a Visa card and a FIFA account, running from September 10-19. A first-come, first-served phase will be the final opportunity to purchase tickets closer to the tournament.



The 2026 FIFA World Cup is right around the corner and the chance of getting tickets remains a little more complicated than fans might think.

What we know:

Getting tickets this time around might just be as difficult as winning the World Cup, so FOX 4 is breaking down the process.

Tickets will be sold in four phases.

Phase 1: Visa Pre-sale Draw

The visa pre-sale draw is from tomorrow, September 10 through September 19.

Fans must have a visa card and a FIFA account to enter.

It’s all awarded on a lottery system.

After September 29th, some fans who have registered will receive an email with a time slot to buy tickets.

Getting a slot doesn’t guarantee tickets, it just gives individuals a chance to potentially buy tickets during your window.

Phase 2: Early Ticket Draw

The early ticket drawing, which will happen in late October, is open to everyone.

It’ll work in the same way as the VISA pre-sale drawing. Fans will apply, wait for the draw, and if selected, individuals will get a time slot in November or December.

Phase 3: Random Selection Draw

The random selection draw will happen after the official FIFA World Cup draw in 2026.

By then, fans will know the group stage match-ups, so individuals can actually apply for specific games.

Again, this process is a lottery system.

Phase 4: First come, first served

First come, first served will be closer to the tournament, and it’s basically any tickets that are left, and it’ll come down to whoever clicks fastest.

Ticket pricing

What's next:

The price of tickets for group matches start at $60 and can climb to almost $7,000 for the final.

So, if fans miss one phase, they will have more chances, but mark these dates on your calendar.