FC Dallas hosts playoff match at Toyota Stadium

article

The Major League Soccer playoffs come to North Texas Monday night.

FC Dallas will host Minnesota United at Toyota Stadium in Frisco.

Head coach Nico Estevez is in his first year with the team. Dallas was able to double its win total from last season.

Monday’s match starts at 8:30 p.m. The team is hoping for a packed house.

On social media, FC Dallas encouraged fans to give their workplace or school a note excusing them for being late Tuesday morning.