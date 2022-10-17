Expand / Collapse search

FC Dallas hosts playoff match at Toyota Stadium

By
Published 
FC Dallas
FOX 4
article

FRISCO, TX - OCTOBER 09: FC Dallas forward Franco Jara (#29) kicks the ball up field during the MLS soccer game between FC Dallas and Sporting Kansas City on October 09, 2022 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire

Expand

FRISCO, Texas - The Major League Soccer playoffs come to North Texas Monday night.

FC Dallas will host Minnesota United at Toyota Stadium in Frisco.

Head coach Nico Estevez is in his first year with the team. Dallas was able to double its win total from last season. 

Monday’s match starts at 8:30 p.m. The team is hoping for a packed house.

On social media, FC Dallas encouraged fans to give their workplace or school a note excusing them for being late Tuesday morning.