Rubio scores as Colorado Rapids defeat FC Dallas

article

Diego Rubio scored in the 66th minute as the Colorado Rapids earned a 1-0 win over Dallas on Saturday.

William Yarbrough stopped one shot to earn the shutout for Colorado.

Both teams play again on Oct. 9. The Rapids (11-13-9) visit Austin and Dallas (13-9-11) hosts Sporting Kansas City.

MORE: FC Dallas Coverage on FOX 4

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.