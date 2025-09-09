Eagles player suspension "considered to have been served" for spitting on Cowboys' QB Dak Prescott
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter has been suspended without pay for one game for an act of unsportsmanlike conduct for spitting at Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in last Thursday's season opener.
The NFL considers Carter’s suspension to have already been served as Carter was disqualified from the game before participating in a single play, and the suspension is considered to have been served in Week 1.
He will forfeit his game check for that week. As the NFL is fining Eagles DT Jalen Carter $57,222.
Carter will not contest discipline
What they're saying:
The NFL Players Association informed the league that Carter will not contest the discipline and has waived his right to appeal. He is eligible to play in the Eagles' Week 2 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
"After talking to the Eagles, the NFL and the NFLPA, Jalen has decided not to appeal and focus on the Chiefs game," said Carter’s agent Drew Rosenhaus.
NFL sportsmanship
Local perspective:
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott addressed the incident in a press conference on Friday.
"I guess I needed to spit. I wasn’t going to spit on my linemen. I just spit ahead," said Prescott.
"I’m pretty sure he knows that i didn’t try to spit on him. Or was even aiming to spit on him."
Dak Prescott
Big picture view:
The league has been clear with players that it plans to place a particular emphasis on sportsmanship this season.
