Eagles player suspension "considered to have been served" for spitting on Cowboys' QB Dak Prescott

The Brief Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter was suspended one game for spitting at Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. The suspension is considered already served because he was disqualified from the season-opening game. Carter will forfeit a game check of $57,222 and is eligible to play in the team's next game.



Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter has been suspended without pay for one game for an act of unsportsmanlike conduct for spitting at Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in last Thursday's season opener.

The NFL considers Carter’s suspension to have already been served as Carter was disqualified from the game before participating in a single play, and the suspension is considered to have been served in Week 1.

He will forfeit his game check for that week. As the NFL is fining Eagles DT Jalen Carter $57,222.

Carter will not contest discipline

What they're saying:

The NFL Players Association informed the league that Carter will not contest the discipline and has waived his right to appeal. He is eligible to play in the Eagles' Week 2 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

"After talking to the Eagles, the NFL and the NFLPA, Jalen has decided not to appeal and focus on the Chiefs game," said Carter’s agent Drew Rosenhaus.

NFL sportsmanship

Local perspective:

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott addressed the incident in a press conference on Friday.

"I guess I needed to spit. I wasn’t going to spit on my linemen. I just spit ahead," said Prescott.

"I’m pretty sure he knows that i didn’t try to spit on him. Or was even aiming to spit on him."

Dak Prescott

Big picture view:

The league has been clear with players that it plans to place a particular emphasis on sportsmanship this season.