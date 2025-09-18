article

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced on Thursday that three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw is set to retire after the 2025 season.

He is set for one last regular season start at Dodger Stadium on Friday night against the Giants.

Career accomplishments

Big picture view:

The 37-year-old pitcher, an 11-time All-Star out of Highland Park, was selected No. 7 overall in the 2006 Major League Baseball Draft and will go down as one of the greatest pitchers of his generation, accumulating two World Series championships, three Cy Young awards and a National League MVP Award in 2014.

Kershaw received the Roberto Clemente Award in 2012 for his community involvement and philanthropy, most notably through his charity, Kershaw’s Challenge. The award acknowledges Kershaw's commitment to helping others and carrying on the legacy of Roberto Clemente. Through the charity and their partnership with Arise Africa, the Kershaw’s helped build and sustain an orphanage in Zambia.

All-time pitcher

By the numbers:

Kershaw's career 2.54 ERA would rank 25th among qualified pitchers on the all-time list, pending the outcome of his final two starts this year. He's one of only three active pitchers to notch 200 career wins (including Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer). This year, he became the 20th pitcher, and just the fourth left-hander, to strike out 3,000 hitters.

Among those 20 pitchers, Kershaw is just the third to have played their entire career with a single team, joining Walter Johnson (Washington Senators) and Bob Gibson (St. Louis Cardinals).