DeSoto Lady Eagles trying to win third basketball state title

It’s championship weekend for one North Texas girls’ high school basketball team.

The DeSoto High School Eagles were cheered Thursday as they left campus for San Antonio.

In Friday’s semi-final game, they’ll play Pearland from the Houston area.

DeSoto is trying to win its third-straight Class 6A state title despite being one of the youngest teams in the state.

The Lady Eagles said they understand the challenge they face.

"Coming in as a very young team with new players, we didn’t really know each other well but we gelled really easily just because everybody bought into the system and how we play together," said Rieyan Desouze, a freshman.

If DeSoto wins, the Lady Eagles will face the winner of Coppell and San Antonio Clark.

The championship game is Saturday at the Alamo Dome.