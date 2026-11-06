Deaf Arlington Bowie football player Kaleb Phifer fields multiple Division I college offers

The Brief Kaleb Phifer is deaf, but that hasn't stopped him from becoming a team captain and standout safety on the Bowie High School football team. Phifer wears cochlear implants in both ears and communicates with an interpreter on the sideline to relay plays. He has already received 10 scholarship offers to play Division I college football. He's currently undecided on where he might play in the future.



Kaleb Phifer hasn't let the fact that he's deaf prevent him from becoming a standout high school football player, and he's already received double-digit offers to play in Division I college football.

Kaleb Phifer's inspiring story

Local perspective:

On Thursday, senior safety Kaleb Phifer played his last game as a Bowie volunteer. His squad defeated Sam Houston by a 35-10 final score to finish the season at 4-6.

"Everybody coming out here to watch me play. My family, my little brothers, and even people who don't know me. Watching me doing successful things for myself and better things for myself."

Kaleb Phifer

Now? Phifer will consider college offers. He's got 10 so far from Division I college football programs.

Watching him on the field, you'd never know Phifer is deaf.

Phifer tells FOX 4's Peyton Yager he never expected to get this much attention. He doesn't let his deafness define him.

On the field, Phifer wears cochlear implants in both ears and communicates with Tori Talor, a sideline interpreter. The two have worked together since he was in the 6th grade.

"His position coach wears a microphone that is connected to his ears, like a Bluetooth headset," Taylor explains. "I stand next to the coach, so if the coach signs the play and Kaleb misses it, he knows I will always sign it back to him."

Talor says she had to learn the Bowie playbook to assist Kaleb on the field. "I know a little bit about football. Obviously, I know a lot more now," she says.

Tori Talor

Arlington Bowie head coach Joseph Sam says Phifer's story is a first for him, and he finds it inspirational.

"You can coach him as hard as the other kids," Sam said. "Having him as part of the program is an awesome thing.

Joseph Sam

Kaleb's high school career is over, but he's ready for whatever comes next.

"You can do anything being deaf," Kaleb says. "Don't let anybody bring you down. Keep your head up. Continue to achieve your goals."

What's next:

Talor, who also helps Phifer in the classroom as an interpreter, says she's still deciding if she will follow him to college after he graduates.