Veteran reliever David Robertson and World Series champ Rangers agree to 1-yr deal, AP source says

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The World Series champion Texas Rangers are adding veteran reliever David Robertson to their bullpen.

Robertson and the Rangers have agreed to a one-year contract, according to a person familiar with the move. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday night because the deal was pending a physical.

MIAMI, FL - MARCH 30: David Robertson #30 of the New York Mets pitches in the ninth inning during the game between the New York Mets and the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Kelly Gavin/MLB Phot Expand

Robertson has pitched for five teams since coming back from Tommy John surgery that caused him to miss the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and much of 2021.

ESPN, citing anonymous sources, reported his deal with the Rangers is for somewhere in the range of $11 million to $12 million.

The 38-year-old right-hander returned to pitch 12 innings over 12 games at the end of the 2021 season for the Tampa Bay Rays.

READ MORE: Adrian Beltre on Hall of Fame: 'I'm blown away'

Robertson has since made 120 appearances over the past two seasons. He pitched for the Chicago Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies in 2022, then last year for the New York Mets and Miami Marlins. He had a combined 18 saves and a 3.03 ERA over 62 innings last season.

The Rangers won their first World Series title last year, even after the bullpen had a 4.77 ERA in the regular season and converted only 30 of 63 save chances. That 47.6% conversion rate was the lowest ever for a team that made the playoffs.

Former All-Star closer Kirby Yates signed with Texas earlier this offseason. Right-handers Jose Leclerc and Josh Sborz, who struggled in the regular season before key postseason performances, are back. Sborz got the final seven outs for Texas to save its World Series clincher in Game 5 at Arizona.

Aroldis Chapman, acquired by the Rangers midseason, reached a one-year deal earlier this week with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Robertson has pitched for seven teams in his 15 big league seasons, the first seven with the New York Yankees. He has been to the playoffs nine times, winning the 2009 World Series with the Yankees and the 2022 National League pennant with the Phillies.

He has a 63-42 record with 175 saves and a 2.90 ERA in 793 regular-season games. He has pitched 47 1/3 innings in 42 postseason games, with a 6-0 record and 3.04 ERA.