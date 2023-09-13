Dallas Wings have home advantage for Game 1 in playoff series against Atlanta Dream

The Dallas Wings are gearing up for the first round of the WNBA playoffs.

The franchise hasn't made it out of the first round of the playoffs since 2009 when the team was in Detroit in 2009.

But the Wings have built a solid foundation under first-year coach Latricia Trammel led by All-Stars Arike Ogunbowale and Satou Sabally.

That talented pair has a strong cast with them including Natasha Howard and 6-foot-7 Teaira McCowan giving the fourth-seeded Wings a really solid frontcourt.

Standing in the way is the Atlanta Dream, who are back in the postseason for the first time since 2018.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 02: Guard Arike Ogunbowale #24 of the Dallas Wings drives to the basket against the Atlanta Dream in the second half at College Park Center on September 02, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Atlanta hopes to show it's on the way back to being the franchise which played in the Final three times in four years from 2010-13.

The Wings will have a home-court advantage in their best-of-three series against the Dream.

Game 1 is Friday night at College Park Center in Arlington.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.