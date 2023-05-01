Dallas Stars to face Seattle Kraken in 2nd round of Stanley Cup playoffs

The Dallas Stars are preparing to face the Seattle Kraken in the next round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Kraken beat the defending champions, the Colorado Avalanche, Sunday night in Game 7 of their first-round series.

The victory capped off Seattle’s first-ever playoff series. The expansion team entered the NHL just last season.

SAINT PAUL, MN - APRIL 28: Dallas Stars center Wyatt Johnston (53) celebrates with teammates after a goal during Game Six of the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Minnesota Wild and the Dallas Stars, on April 28th, 2023, at the Expand

The Stars won two of their three regular-season games against the Kraken.

On paper, they’re a more favorable opponent than Colorado would have been.

The Stars also have a home-ice advantage in this series.

Head coach Pete DeBoer gave the team a day off on Sunday to rest after a tough series with Minnesota.

He spoke to the media about the mix of veteran experience and youthful energy that helped them overcome the Minnesota Wild and move on.

"That was as physical a playoff series as I’ve been involved in. And I thought how we handled that was really impressive. And, you know, it starts with those guys and obviously, the young guys take their queues from them. And that was particularly impressive how the young guys followed our veterans’ lead and didn’t get involved in the after-whistle stuff but also didn’t get pushed out of the game physically which could have happened and might have happened to other teams," he said.

Game 1 of the playoff series starts at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the American Airlines Center.