Stars take on New York Rangers on KDFI More27
The Dallas Stars will be back on the ice against the New York Rangers on Tuesday night, and you'll be able to watch all the action on KDFI More27.
Pregame coverage starts at 5:30 p.m.
Dallas Stars vs. New York Rangers: How to Watch
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 20: Igor Shesterkin #31 of the New York Rangers makes the third period stop on Tyler Seguin #91 of the Dallas Stars at Madison Square Garden on February 20, 2024 in New York City. The Rangers defeated the Stars 3-1. (Pho
- Dallas Stars vs. New York Rangers
- Date: Tuesday, Dec. 2
- Time: 6 p.m. CT
- Where: Madison Square Garden - New York, NY
You can watch the Dallas Stars take on the Rangers on TV on More27, or stream the game on the free Victory+ app.
Dallas Stars on FOX 4, More 27
FOX 4 and More 27 will air some Dallas Stars games this season. Stars games will also be available to stream on the Victory+ app.
- Dec. 11 @ Minnesota Wild - FOX 4
- Dec. 31 vs. Buffalo Sabres - FOX 4
- Jan. 6 @ Carolina Hurricanes - More 27
- Jan. 22 @ Columbus Blue Jackets - More 27
- Feb. 2 vs. Winnipeg Jets - FOX 4
- Feb. 25 vs. Seattle Kraken - FOX 4
- March 10 vs. Vegas Golden Knights - FOX 4
- March 16 vs. Utah Mammoth - FOX 4
- March 24 vs. New Jersey Devils - More 27
- March 31 @ Boston Bruins - FOX 4
- April 15 @ Buffalo Sabres - More 27
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Dallas Stars.