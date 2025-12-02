Stars take on New York Rangers on KDFI More27

The Brief The Stars will take on the Rangers on Tuesday night. You can watch all the action on KDFI More27. Dallas is 17-5-4 on the season.



The Dallas Stars will be back on the ice against the New York Rangers on Tuesday night, and you'll be able to watch all the action on KDFI More27.

Pregame coverage starts at 5:30 p.m.

Dallas Stars vs. New York Rangers: How to Watch

Dallas Stars vs. New York Rangers

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 2

Time: 6 p.m. CT

Where: Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

You can watch the Dallas Stars take on the Rangers on TV on More27, or stream the game on the free Victory+ app.

Dallas Stars on FOX 4, More 27

FOX 4 and More 27 will air some Dallas Stars games this season. Stars games will also be available to stream on the Victory+ app.

Dec. 11 @ Minnesota Wild - FOX 4

Dec. 31 vs. Buffalo Sabres - FOX 4

Jan. 6 @ Carolina Hurricanes - More 27

Jan. 22 @ Columbus Blue Jackets - More 27

Feb. 2 vs. Winnipeg Jets - FOX 4

Feb. 25 vs. Seattle Kraken - FOX 4

March 10 vs. Vegas Golden Knights - FOX 4

March 16 vs. Utah Mammoth - FOX 4

March 24 vs. New Jersey Devils - More 27

March 31 @ Boston Bruins - FOX 4

April 15 @ Buffalo Sabres - More 27