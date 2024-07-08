Dallas Stars to launch free streaming service

article

The Dallas Stars announced Monday that the team will stream all regional games for free starting next season.

The Stars reached a seven-year deal with A Parent Media Co. Inc. to create the VICTORY+ Sports Network.

The streaming service will be available to be downloaded on smart TVs, tablet and smart phones in September 2024.

It will be available to fans within the Stars' regional territory, which includes Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Arkansas.

"After years of researching the right solution and careful planning with our partners at APMC, we’re proud to announce this pioneering streaming platform that will literally change the game for sports distribution on VICTORY+," said Dallas Stars President and CEO Brad Alberts in a statement.

The Stars reached a deal with Diamond Sports Group, the parent company of Bally Sports Network, to end their relationship, pending court approval.

"We would like to acknowledge that we wouldn’t be here today without the partnership and commitment of Bally Sports and their staff over the past 25 years and thank them for their partnership," Alberts said.

AMPC hired former FOX Sports Executive Producer and Dallas Stars Vice President of Broadcasting Jason Walsh to head up the broadcast of the games.

The Stars preseason starts in September, the regular season begins on October 10 in Nashville.