Dallas Stars, Jason Robertson agree to 1-year contract
DALLAS - One of the Stars' top players is locked into a new contract for the 2026-27 season.
Jason Robertson re-signs with Stars
What we know:
The Dallas Stars and forward Jason Robertson have agreed to a 1-year deal worth $12 million for the upcoming 2026-27 NHL season, the club announced on Tuesday.
Robertson had filed for salary arbitration with the Stars, with the two sides headed towards a hearing this coming weekend. That hearing will not happen after Robertson's re-signing.
The 26-year-old had 96 points in 82 games last season, including 45 goals and 51 assists.
DALLAS, TEXAS - OCTOBER 14: Jason Robertson #21 of the Dallas Stars is defended by Jake Middleton #5 of the Minnesota Wild during the first period at American Airlines Center on October 14, 2025 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Dig deeper:
Due to a lack of long-term contract progress, the Stars included Robertson in trade ideas this offseason.
Robertson nixed a trade to the Seattle Kraken that would have paid him $15 million annually on an 8-year contract, per SportsNet's Elliotte Friedman.
That proposed trade would have brought the No. 7 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft back to the Stars.
What's next:
Robertson will be a free agent after the 2026-27 season if he and the Stars do not come to terms on a long-term extension.
The Stars' 2026-27 season begins on Oct. 2 when Dallas takes on the St. Louis Blues at American Airlines Center.
The Source: Information in this story comes from the Dallas Stars and SportsNet.