Dallas Stars, Jason Robertson agree to 1-year contract

The Brief The Dallas Stars and forward Jason Robertson agreed to a 1-year, $12 million deal, the club announced on Tuesday. The two parties had been headed towards an arbitration hearing to determine Robertson's 2026-27 salary. Robertson has been featured in trade rumors as he and the Stars attempted to work on a long-term contract.



One of the Stars' top players is locked into a new contract for the 2026-27 season.

Jason Robertson re-signs with Stars

What we know:

The Dallas Stars and forward Jason Robertson have agreed to a 1-year deal worth $12 million for the upcoming 2026-27 NHL season, the club announced on Tuesday.

Robertson had filed for salary arbitration with the Stars, with the two sides headed towards a hearing this coming weekend. That hearing will not happen after Robertson's re-signing.

The 26-year-old had 96 points in 82 games last season, including 45 goals and 51 assists.

DALLAS, TEXAS - OCTOBER 14: Jason Robertson #21 of the Dallas Stars is defended by Jake Middleton #5 of the Minnesota Wild during the first period at American Airlines Center on October 14, 2025 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Dig deeper:

Due to a lack of long-term contract progress, the Stars included Robertson in trade ideas this offseason.

Robertson nixed a trade to the Seattle Kraken that would have paid him $15 million annually on an 8-year contract, per SportsNet's Elliotte Friedman.

That proposed trade would have brought the No. 7 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft back to the Stars.

What's next:

Robertson will be a free agent after the 2026-27 season if he and the Stars do not come to terms on a long-term extension.

The Stars' 2026-27 season begins on Oct. 2 when Dallas takes on the St. Louis Blues at American Airlines Center.