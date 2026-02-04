Dallas Stars celebrate Black History Month with special logo, merchandise

The Brief The Dallas Stars are celebrating Black History Month with a special logo designed by a local Black-owned business. Bambata Tyehimba of YK1K Young Kings designed a logo that will be used on jerseys for auction, a commemorative poster, and a merchandise collection. The Stars' Black History Month celebration will also include a Party on PNC Plaza with live music.



To celebrate Black History Month, the Dallas Stars had a local artist create a special logo for a merchandise collection.

What we know:

The Stars will celebrate Black History Month on Wednesday, Feb. 4 against the St. Louis Blues with a unique logo designed by a local Black-owned business.

The logo will be featured in a jersey auction and on hoodies, shorts, jackets and T-shirts. Proceeds from the jersey auction will go towards Young Leaders Strong City, a youth-centered nonprofit organization that educates, equips and activates students to reach their full potential.

As part of the festivities, the team will host a Party on PNC Plaza prior to the game with live music. A commemorative poster will be given away to fans as they enter the arena.

In-game entertainment will celebrate Black artists. The national anthem will be performed by WT Greer, who has performed for U.S. presidents from Gerald Ford to Barack Obama.

What they're saying:

Bambata Tyehimba, the designer of the logo, spoke to FOX 4's Steven Dial about his creative process.

"Man it was truly a dream come true," Bambata told Dial. "I just wanted to design something the city could relate with. Nothing too crazy, nothing too complex. Just a nice simple, highly detailed garment that is nice for the city."

The design is inspired by mud cloth, a significant textile in African culture.

"The warriors wore it, the president wore it, anyone high ranking in the tribe wore it," Bambata explained. "With Dallas being one of the top teams in the NHL, I wanted to symbolize greatness and something that the Stars wear."