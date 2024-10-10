Dallas Stars kick off new season tonight in Nashville

The Dallas Stars begin their season Thursday night in Nashville.

Last year, the team appeared to be on their way to the championship round but fell short in the Western Conference Final.

DALLAS, TX - FEBRUARY 13: Jake Oettinger #29 of the Dallas Stars tends goal against the Carolina Hurricanes at the American Airlines Center on February 13, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images)

They are Stanley Cup contenders again this season with veterans Jamie Benn, Tyler Seguin, and Jason Robertson leading the way.

Thursday night’s game starts at 7 p.m. and will air on ESPN+

Fans can also watch the game for free on Victory+, the team’s new streaming service for phones and smart TVs.

The Stars home opener is Saturday night against the New York Islanders.

Players and coaches will walk the carpet in the plaza before the game.

There’s also a party on the plaza after the game with live music.