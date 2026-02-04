Dallas Mavericks trade Anthony Davis to Washington Wizards, reports say
DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks have traded NBA All-Star Anthony Davis, according to reports.
Anthony Davis Trade
What we know:
According to ESPN reports, the Mavs are sending Davis, along with Jaden Hardy, D’Angelo Russell, and Dante Exum, to the Washington Wizards.
In return, Dallas will reportedly get Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson, Malaki Branham, Marvin Bagley III, two first-round picks, and three second-round picks.
What we don't know:
The exact details of the trade have not yet been released.
Anthony Davis Injured
The backstory:
The Mavs have been in trade conversations regarding Davis ever since he injured his left hand on Jan. 8 in the 4th quarter of a road loss to the Utah Jazz.
He was reportedly sidelined for several months, possibly through the end of the regular season, for hand surgery to repair ligament damage.
The trade deadline is on Thursday.
The Source: The information in this story is from ESPN reports and past news coverage.