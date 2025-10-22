Dallas Mavericks host San Antonio Spurs at home for season opener

The Brief The Dallas Mavericks kick off the new season tonight at home against the San Antonio Spurs. All eyes will be on No. 1 NBA Draft pick Cooper Flagg, who is only 18 years old. The team will be without several key players because of injuries, including Daniel Gafford, Kyrie Irving, and Dante Exumm.



The Dallas Mavericks will open their regular season at home against the San Antonio Spurs.

It will be a highly anticipated debut for No. 1 draft pick Cooper Flagg.

Mavericks vs Spurs

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - OCTOBER 13: Cooper Flagg #32 of the Dallas Mavericks in action during the first half of a preseason game against the Utah Jazz on October 13, 2025 at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

WHAT: Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs

WHEN: Wednesday, Oct. 22 @ 8:30 p.m.

WHERE: American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX

HOW TO WATCH: ESPN

Cooper Flagg’s NBA Debut

This year’s No. 1 overall draft pick will have a lot of family in the crowd cheering him on.

Flagg said playing in the NBA is still surreal. And while he admits he is nervous, the 18-year-old is confident in his new team.

"We’re all kind of just on the same page. And I think everything will work itself out if we all just lock in on being competitive and just trying to win as many games as possible. So I think that’s the biggest thing is just locking in on that and not really worrying about expectations or pressure or anything like that and just playing to the best that we can."

"When you look at those wisdom players of AD, Ky, Klay, trying to help him understand. We have three No. 1 picks. Understanding that they might be able to share their story because they’re a little bit closer in age. But I think it’s really cool that this group cheers for Cooper and wants him to be successful, pushes him in practice," said Head Coach Jason Kidd.

Starting Lineup

Coach Kidd would not revealed his starting lineup for Wednesday night’s game.

However, he did confirm Daniel Gafford is questionable after an ankle sprain in training camp.

Kyrie Irving and Dante Exumm are also out.