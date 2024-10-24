Dallas Mavericks to kick off new season at home Thursday

The Dallas Mavericks begin their quest to win the NBA Championship on Thursday night at the American Airlines Center.

The Mavs will take on their in-state rivals, the San Antonio Spurs, for their season opener.

Head Coach Jason Kidd said the team is healthy and ready for the new season.

And with superstars like Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and now Klay Thompson, it’s time for a championship.

Dallas made it to the NBA Finals last year before losing to the Boston Celtics in five games.

Game night emcee Chris Arnold said fans can start the new season feeling good about this team and ready for redemption.

"It’s so exciting. There’s so much hope. I call it ‘hope-in,’ and it’s in every fan’s veins because this season is going to be so exciting because of what happened last year – that surprising run to the Finals. But more importantly, you’ve got a team that everybody believes in because you’ve added a veteran legend. We’re talking about Clay Thompson from the Golden State Warriors and now a Dallas Maverick," Arnold said.

The Mavs and the Spurs tip off Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. at the AAC.