Dallas Mavericks in Abu Dhabi for first of two international preseason games

The Dallas Mavericks are getting ready to play their first preseason game Thursday in Abu Dhabi.

The game against the Minnesota Timberwolves tips off in the capital of the United Arab Emirates at 11 a.m. CST.

The team has been in the UAE for several days.

Earlier this week, they got the chance to ride camels in the desert. Later they sat outside in the evening to play Xbox in the sand.

The Mavs also shared video of their practices on social media.

This is the first of two international games for the Mavs.

They’ll also travel to Spain for a preseason game next Tuesday against Luka Doncic’s former team – Real Madrid.