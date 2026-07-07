Dallas Mavericks head coach Dusty May shares vision for team's NBA championship future

The Brief The Dallas Mavericks have hired Dusty May as their new head coach, following his historic national championship win with the Michigan Wolverines. This marks May’s first time coaching in the NBA, where he will replace Jason Kidd and partner with new President of Basketball Operations Masai Ujiri to build around rookie star Cooper Flagg. While May expressed confidence in the team's veteran presence and championship potential, his immediate focus shifts to finalizing his professional assistant coaching staff.



North Texans are eager to learn all about the Dallas Mavericks' new head coach, Dusty May, and his plan for the team.

Dallas Mavs Coach Dusty May

What we know:

May is fresh off a national title win with the Michigan Wolverines.

In his two season in Ann Arbor, May guided the Wolverines to a 64-13 record.

In his prior stint as the head coach at Florida Atlantic University, May guided the Owls to a Final Four in 2023 and multiple NCAA tournament berths.

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May comes in as the replacement for Jason Kidd, who the Mavericks parted ways with in late May.

He's the first big hire under Masai Ujiri, who was hired as the team's new President of Basketball Operations in early May.

This will be May's first stint as an NBA head coach.

What they're saying:

In an interview with Mike Doocy, the 49-year-old coach said he thinks the Mavericks could become real championship contenders sooner rather than later.

He highlighted Kyrie Irving’s return, the potential of Max Christie, and, of course, the skills of star rookie Cooper Flag.

"I think it's just his mindset, his tenacity, his ability to play every single position at a high level and play both sides of the ball. The fact that he's always won. He hasn't always been on the most talented teams, so he's a competitor that's up for the challenge. I could literally go on all day about the positive attributes that Cooper has," he said.

In terms of adjusting from college basketball to the NBA, May said he’s excited about the coaching staff he’s putting together.

He plans to rely on the veterans on the team and in the office as he starts his professional basketball career.