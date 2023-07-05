Dallas Mavericks trade for Grant Williams, sources say

article

The Dallas Mavericks have reportedly traded for forward Grant Williams.

According to reports, it is part of a three-team trade between the Mavs, Celtics, and Spurss.

The Mavs will reportedly get 24-year-old Williams and two second-round picks, the Spurs will get Reggie Bullock and a 2030 unprotected draft swap with Dallas, and the Celtics will get two second-round picks.

Williams averaged 8.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists last season for the Celtics.

The Mavericks and Williams have also reportedly agreed to a four-year, $53M deal.