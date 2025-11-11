Dallas Mavericks fans outside AAC celebrate firing of GM Nico Harrison

The Brief The Dallas Mavericks fired General Manager Nico Harrison nine months after his widely criticized trade of star player Luka Dončić. The firing comes after the team started the 2025–26 NBA season with a disappointing 3–8 record, leading to intense fan anger and "Fire Nico" chants. Owner Patrick Dumont acknowledged the need to act when results don't meet expectations, but a search for Harrison's permanent replacement is still underway.



The last 9 months have felt like an eternity for Dallas Mavericks fans. Since Luka Dončić was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, then GM Nico Harrison became one of the most hated men in Dallas.

As the news became official, fans we spoke to at the American Airlines Center were happy about Harrison being fired.

Local perspective:

The Ticket Sports Radio hosts at the American Airlines Center thought that this firing was maybe coming around the holidays, due to the poor start of this season.

Within the last 24 hours, talks emerged about this decision coming quicker.

FOX 4 cameras captured the now fired Mavs GM Nico Harrison leaving the facility. Harrison almost immediately changed his Instagram bio to "unemployed."

Garrett Bussey was removed from a game last season for wearing a shirt depicting one of the Mavs owners as a clown.

"I feel vindicated. Going from all that being pained as some drunk fans in the stands. We stood up for what we believed in," said Bussey.

"9 months later we are still like, why? We see Luka killing it in LA, and that could have been us," said Mavs fan, Jose Sandoval.

Julie Patel lives across from the Mavericks’ arena. She says her boyfriend canceled his season tickets for this season after the team traded Luka Dončić.

"It's been frustrating for him because he has been a fan for so long. Once he hears this, there is going to be a thrill in him," said Patel.

Dig deeper:

Owner Patrick Dumont sent a letter to the fans after Tuesday’s firing, stating, "When results don't meet expectations, it's my responsibility to act."

"This is an admission of failure," said Corby Davidson at The Ticket Sports Radio. "Goodbye to the big bad witch."

But change is not as quick as a light switch.

"Clearly, the team has dropped from top to bottom," said Patel.

What they're saying:

But how does the City of Dallas, and Dallas Mavericks fans, move forward?

"I think the Mavs fan base will be optimistic now that Nico is gone, so I am at least," said Carson Holtgraves, another Mavs fan outside AAC. "I’m interested in seeing how they restructure the team. Obviously, they listen to their fan base now, which is a good thing. So hopefully the Mavs will go up from here."

"Big step in the right direction, because we do need a rebuild," said Mavs fan, Matt Zerai.

"Go to Mark Cuban on bended knee," said another Mavs fan.

What's next:

Tomorrow the Dallas Mavericks play at the AAC against the Phoenix Suns. Fans will dictate the temperature of the room, but trust is still far, far away.

